Curated Wealth Partners LLC Has $526,000 Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in UFP Industries by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 56,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UFP Industries Price Performance
NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $97.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.68 and a 12-month high of $141.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.49.
UFP Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
UFPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.
Read Our Latest Report on UFP Industries
UFP Industries Company Profile
UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UFP Industries
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- As Gold Surges, Albemarle Stock May Be the Next to Pop
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Robinhood Drops on S&P Snub—Is a Bigger Pullback Coming?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Palantir Stock Holds Support, Despite Political Backlash
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.