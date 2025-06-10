Curated Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,866,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060,284 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,387,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,772,000 after buying an additional 847,334 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,939,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,001,000 after buying an additional 455,040 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,033,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,613,000 after buying an additional 299,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 4,172.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,837,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,607,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCCS. Barclays decreased their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Up 0.4%

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.73 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $251.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 5,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $53,490.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Crescenzo Neil E. De purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $854,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,683.66. The trade was a 88.16% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,067,379 shares of company stock worth $545,395,616 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.