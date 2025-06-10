iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Position Cut by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 0.3% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $616,824,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6,536.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,745,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689,020 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,756,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,383 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,224,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,198,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,243,000 after buying an additional 932,713 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $62.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.85. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

