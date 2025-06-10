Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $243.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.90. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.68 and a fifty-two week high of $247.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.08, for a total value of $864,392.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,509,227.36. The trade was a 10.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 3,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total transaction of $855,796.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,829.02. The trade was a 37.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,116 shares of company stock worth $4,352,298. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.83.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

