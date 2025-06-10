5,496 Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Bought by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 906.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 166.7% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ferguson by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Ferguson by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 259.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Up 1.4%

FERG stock opened at $213.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.89. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $225.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Ferguson’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price objective on Ferguson and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ferguson from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.07.

Get Our Latest Report on FERG

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.