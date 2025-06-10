Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 4,390 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned 0.16% of Hologic worth $21,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Hologic by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,781.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at $300,781.80. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $64.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.35 and its 200-day moving average is $65.16. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Hologic from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.42.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

