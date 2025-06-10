AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Boosted by Petredis Investment Advisors LLC

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 119,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.4%

ABBV opened at $189.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $334.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.81, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.28. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.52 and a twelve month high of $218.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. This represents a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Erste Group Bank raised AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

