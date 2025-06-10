Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.86 Million Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises about 0.9% of Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $8,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,091,000 after purchasing an additional 133,724 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 972,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,568,000 after buying an additional 29,920 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 624,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,269,000 after acquiring an additional 24,516 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,385,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,329,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SMH opened at $256.96 on Tuesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $170.11 and a one year high of $283.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.68 and its 200-day moving average is $234.17.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

