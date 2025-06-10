Moseley Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 355.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 195,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

VST stock opened at $169.57 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $199.84. The firm has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

In related news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $16,953,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,259,158.22. This represents a 33.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.80, for a total transaction of $3,136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,990,105.60. This represents a 5.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,169,740 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VST. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Vistra and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (up from $172.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.08.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

