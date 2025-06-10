Atwood & Palmer Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 214,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,606 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCSH. United Community Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 25,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of VCSH opened at $78.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.47.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
