Atwood & Palmer Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 214,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,606 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCSH. United Community Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 25,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of VCSH opened at $78.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.47.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.297 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.