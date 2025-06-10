Atwood & Palmer Inc. Increases Stock Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Onsemi worth $11,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Onsemi by 434.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ON shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on Onsemi from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Onsemi from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Onsemi from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.12.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $52.38 on Tuesday. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $80.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.15. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

