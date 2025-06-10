Atwood & Palmer Inc. Cuts Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. decreased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $95,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,997 shares in the company, valued at $518,410.90. The trade was a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.08.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $132.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $150.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 68.66%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

