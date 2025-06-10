Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 482 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 175,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 991.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 30,335 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, SVP Dalton E. Smart III sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $352,723.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,778 shares in the company, valued at $643,707.28. This represents a 35.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $128.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE MRK opened at $79.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $199.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.98 and a 200-day moving average of $89.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.31 and a 1-year high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 45.35% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $15.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.16%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

