Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Melius lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $480.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $468.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.09. The stock has a market cap of $112.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $418.88 and a 1 year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

