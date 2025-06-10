Corrigan Financial Inc. Buys 32,707 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 162,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,707 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $140,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSV stock opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $34.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.53. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.