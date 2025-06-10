Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires 645 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,836,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,128.0% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,860,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,320 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $53,508,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,271.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,203,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,834 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,531,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,044 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FITB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $49.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 14.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

