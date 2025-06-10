Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $889,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,600 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53,784.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,235,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $600,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,275 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,471,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,630,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,461 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $526,587,000. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $451,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $480.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $468.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $471.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $418.88 and a 52-week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

