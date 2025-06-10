Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Bought by Terra Alpha Investments LLC

Terra Alpha Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Terra Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 128,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $51.20. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 37.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TTEK. Maxim Group lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

