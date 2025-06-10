Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 421,217 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 46,207 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in First Solar were worth $53,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 249,831 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,266 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in First Solar by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $2,644,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSLR opened at $160.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $116.56 and a one year high of $306.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.57 and a 200 day moving average of $159.12.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.55). First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $844.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $278,481.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,181.84. This trade represents a 23.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $30,628.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,815. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,704,927 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $265.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on First Solar from $236.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $237.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price (up previously from $127.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.94.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

