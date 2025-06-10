Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,753 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $47,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $227.66 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $247.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.38.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.90%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Analog Devices to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.63.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $563,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,321 shares in the company, valued at $33,576,907.41. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,968,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,147,332.64. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,934 shares of company stock worth $8,735,156 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

