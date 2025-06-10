Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,373 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.05% of Welltower worth $49,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $150.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.98 and its 200-day moving average is $141.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $98.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $158.55.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 154.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WELL

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.