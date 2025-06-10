Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,675 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $65,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.23.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of AMD opened at $121.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $187.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

