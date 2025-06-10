Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $919,000 Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 249.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.91 and a 1-year high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

