BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Has $860,000 Stock Position in BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management cut its holdings in BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Free Report) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,704 shares during the quarter. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% comprises 0.4% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000.

Get BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% alerts:

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Stock Performance

Shares of BANFP opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.99. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $29.45.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.