Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2,575.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.45% from the company’s current price.

FICO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,116.00 to $2,293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target (up from $2,225.00) on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,304.15.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE FICO opened at $1,746.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 80.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.29. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $1,287.99 and a 52-week high of $2,402.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,886.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,931.82.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The company had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.14 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 5,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,147.97, for a total value of $11,639,849.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,782,758.10. This represents a 11.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total value of $8,386,592.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,517,016.70. The trade was a 29.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,841 shares of company stock worth $28,180,921. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 286,768.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 258,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,129,000 after buying an additional 258,092 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $442,369,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5,217.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 147,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,728,000 after purchasing an additional 144,266 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $261,610,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 376.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 161,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,790,000 after purchasing an additional 127,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.