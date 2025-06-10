Atwood & Palmer Inc. Buys Shares of 34,010 Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 42,533 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Palmer Square Capital BDC by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 24,232 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC by 271.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,275,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Stock Performance

NYSE:PSBD opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Palmer Square Capital BDC ( NYSE:PSBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Palmer Square Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 41.67%. The business had revenue of $31.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. Palmer Square Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 288.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Palmer Square Capital BDC from $16.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Palmer Square Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Palmer Square Capital BDC from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

About Palmer Square Capital BDC

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

