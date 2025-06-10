iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.16 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.91 and a one year high of $110.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

