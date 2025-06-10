Oak Family Advisors LLC Sells 10,773 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,773 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 8.5%

Shares of INDA opened at $55.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.48. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $47.60 and a 12 month high of $59.49.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

