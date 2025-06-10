Orgel Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,629 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,629 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $50,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of VOT stock opened at $273.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.71 and a 200-day moving average of $258.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.64 and a 12-month high of $277.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

