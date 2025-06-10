Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 853,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,909,000 after acquiring an additional 26,953 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 815,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,049,000 after purchasing an additional 42,467 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 234,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUSL stock opened at $105.37 on Tuesday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $108.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.18. The firm has a market cap of $927.26 million, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.2676 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.