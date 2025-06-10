Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 313.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

