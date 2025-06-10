Atwood & Palmer Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,803 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Copart by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,567.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 5,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $300,230.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $11,401,000. Insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Argus cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.99 and a 200 day moving average of $57.81. The firm has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.10. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

