Retail Stocks To Watch Today – June 9th

Tesla, Apple, Amazon.com, Microsoft, UnitedHealth Group, Micron Technology, and Uber Technologies are the seven Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks represent equity interests in companies that sell goods directly to consumers through physical storefronts or online channels. Their performance is driven largely by consumer spending patterns, economic conditions, and seasonal demand cycles. Investors often look at metrics such as same-store sales, inventory turnover, and consumer confidence indicators when evaluating these stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $299.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,054,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,824,201. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.17 and its 200-day moving average is $333.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $965.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $167.41 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $2.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $201.84. 42,750,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,114,337. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.12. Apple has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN stock traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $217.03. 23,329,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,087,618. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $2.22 on Monday, hitting $472.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,104,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,466,606. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $473.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $417.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.68.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $301.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,465,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,877,687. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $248.88 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $482.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of MU traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.28. The stock had a trading volume of 12,562,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,590,432. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The firm has a market cap of $124.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.97 and its 200 day moving average is $92.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

UBER traded up $2.00 on Monday, hitting $87.60. 14,132,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,715,725. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $93.60. The company has a market cap of $183.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38.

