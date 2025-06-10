Toth Financial Advisory Corp Lowers Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMB. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

WMB stock opened at $59.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.41 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.32.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.95%.

In other news, SVP Larry C. Larsen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $455,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,229.10. This trade represents a 8.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

