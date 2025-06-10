Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $104.43 Million Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 703,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 1.07% of AptarGroup worth $104,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in AptarGroup by 155.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 328.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in AptarGroup by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE ATR opened at $151.55 on Tuesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $178.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $887.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In related news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 11,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.39, for a total transaction of $1,726,426.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,986 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,816.54. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.42, for a total transaction of $151,657.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,798.42. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,009 shares of company stock worth $6,728,486. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $162.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATR

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.