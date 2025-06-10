IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Terra Alpha Investments LLC

Terra Alpha Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Terra Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in IQVIA by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA stock opened at $154.15 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $252.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.28 and its 200-day moving average is $178.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on IQV shares. HSBC lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on IQVIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on IQVIA from $232.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.32.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

