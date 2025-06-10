Nepsis Inc. Buys New Holdings in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Nepsis Inc. acquired a new stake in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 97,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,191,000. Reddit accounts for approximately 2.5% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Nepsis Inc. owned about 0.05% of Reddit at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Reddit in the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Reddit by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Reddit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,722,000.

Get Reddit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $1,540,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,642,636.65. This represents a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 6,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $674,570.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,842.34. This trade represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 677,875 shares of company stock worth $76,732,994 in the last three months. 34.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 target price on Reddit and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Reddit from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Reddit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Reddit from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Reddit from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on RDDT

Reddit Stock Performance

Shares of RDDT stock opened at $117.65 on Tuesday. Reddit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.13 and a fifty-two week high of $230.41. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.45.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $392.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.55 million. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. Reddit’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($8.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Reddit

(Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.