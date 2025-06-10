Collier Financial Has $44,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)

Collier Financial lessened its stake in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Collier Financial’s holdings in Invesco India ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco India ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco India ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco India ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco India ETF by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco India ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of PIN stock opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.67. The company has a market cap of $235.91 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.58. Invesco India ETF has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $31.17.

Invesco India ETF Company Profile

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

