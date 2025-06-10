Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 552,000 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,746,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 552,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ExlService were worth $129,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in ExlService by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $47.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXLS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ExlService from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ExlService news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 14,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $692,987.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 25,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $1,152,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,226,971.06. The trade was a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

