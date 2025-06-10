Gibson Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Elbit Systems Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $415.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $175.30 and a fifty-two week high of $432.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $395.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 0.31.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The aerospace company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

