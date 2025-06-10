iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Boosted by Collier Financial

Collier Financial increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Collier Financial’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 19.6%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $83.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $83.70.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

