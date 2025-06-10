BFI Infinity Ltd. Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

BFI Infinity Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 228.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 118,930 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up approximately 13.0% of BFI Infinity Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BFI Infinity Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $11,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 195.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $77.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $77.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.49.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

