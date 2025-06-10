Gibson Capital LLC Acquires 36,467 Shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO)

Gibson Capital LLC raised its holdings in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 574,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,467 shares during the period. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares during the last quarter.

Get EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSVO opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.28. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $24.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.54.

About EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.