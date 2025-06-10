Gibson Capital LLC Acquires 36,467 Shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO)

Gibson Capital LLC raised its holdings in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 574,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,467 shares during the period. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares during the last quarter.
EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSVO opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.28. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $24.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.54.
About EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF
The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.
