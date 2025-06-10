BFI Infinity Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,468 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

BFI Infinity Ltd. acquired a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 39,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 152.2% in the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 58,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 35,168 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $59.05 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.83 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.03. The firm has a market cap of $99.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

