Collier Financial Makes New Investment in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. iShares Core Dividend ETF makes up about 0.2% of Collier Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, KWB Wealth increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.
iShares Core Dividend ETF Price Performance
DIVB opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $51.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.94.
About iShares Core Dividend ETF
The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
