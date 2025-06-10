Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Raised by Terra Alpha Investments LLC

Terra Alpha Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 3.2% of Terra Alpha Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Terra Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.17.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $199.26 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.78. The firm has a market cap of $142.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.85%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,442. This represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

