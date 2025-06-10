Collier Financial Has $97,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Collier Financial boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Collier Financial’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV opened at $92.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.59. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $80.14 and a one year high of $100.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.3667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

