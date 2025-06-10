166,349 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Acquired by Collier Financial

Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 166,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 7.2% of Collier Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of SPYV opened at $51.44 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average of $51.20.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

