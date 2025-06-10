Collier Financial Invests $69,000 in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 743 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 118.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in SouthState by 68.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in SouthState by 25.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in SouthState by 1,747.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SouthState in the 1st quarter valued at $3,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSB. Truist Financial initiated coverage on SouthState in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of SouthState in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on SouthState from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SouthState from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.27.

SouthState Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $90.51 on Tuesday. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $70.68 and a 12-month high of $114.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.24 and a 200-day moving average of $95.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.77.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. SouthState’s payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

SouthState Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

