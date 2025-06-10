iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Acquired by BFI Infinity Ltd.

BFI Infinity Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF makes up 0.5% of BFI Infinity Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. BFI Infinity Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

